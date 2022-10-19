Maimonides honors breast cancer survivors at ninth annual fashion show

From brooklyneagle.com

Maimonides Medical Center hosted its ninth annual Pink Runway fashion show at The Dyker Beach Club in Dyker Heights Thursday. Held each October — Breast Cancer Awareness Month — the event is a tribute to breast cancer survivors and patients and supports the hospital’s world-class Breast Center.

The Pink Runway also pro- motes preventative care like routine mammograms and early detection procedures, crucial to the treatment of breast cancer. The honorees, who are nominated based on their work and dedication to overcoming breast cancer, at this years’ event included Dr. Kevin Becker, cancer center medical director & chief at the division of hematology and medical oncology, Dr. Adriana Corben, vice chair of pathology and laboratory medicine and Dr. Fleure A. Gallant of radiation and oncology.

Survivors and honorees of the event with Maimonides Health CEO Kenneth Gibbs. Photos courtesy of Maimonides Health

“Each year, Pink Runway unites doctors, patients and families in the battle against breast cancer and celebrates the life- saving clinical care provided every day at Maimonides Breast Center,” said Maimonides Health CEO Kenneth Gibbs.

“It is a true honor to celebrate Pink Runway’s 9th anniversary and we look forward to honoring our incredible patients, survivors, and dedicated oncologists for years to come.”

“Pink Runway is a true testament to the strength and resiliency of our breast cancer survivors,” said Dr. Patrick Borgen, who is chair of the department of surgery and head of the Breast Center at Maimonides.

“As doctors, the ultimate proof of our work is being able to see our patients walk down the runway, celebrating life alongside their family and friends. At Maimonides, our dedicated team of doctors and nurses are proud to be able to provide world- class care, right here in Brooklyn, and Pink Runway helps make that possible.”

The pieces showcased by models were donated by Runway NY. Hair and makeup were provided free of charge by Bohemian Rose of Bay Ridge. All proceeds from the event will be used to benefit the state- of-the-art Breast Center at Maimonides.