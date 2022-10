The Mammogram Bus will be outside Charmed by JLM, 8311 Third Ave., on Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Women age 40-79 who live in New York City and haven’t had a mammogram in the past 12 months can schedule a free exam at the location.

The bus is from the American-Italian Cancer Foundation and travels throughout the city.

The service is hosted by state Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan.

To schedule, call 718-748-5200.