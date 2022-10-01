On the Avenue: Kiwanians support Tunnel to Towers

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge welcomed two very special guests from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to their Sept. 20 meeting “on the avenue” at Cebu Bar & Bistro. John LaBarbera and Joe Criscitello spoke about the foundation’s ongoing efforts to provide smart homes to veterans who have suffered catastrophic injuries in combat. Each home built through the foundation’s efforts is tailored to that particular veteran’s needs, LaBarbera told the club members.

Tunnel to Towers honors the life of firefighter Stephen Siller, who raced with 60 pounds of equipment on his back through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers and gave his life in an effort to save others on Sept. 11, 2001.

As a show of support for the foundation, Ben-Bay Kiwanis President Thomas Aellis was proud to announce that dozens of individual members of the club had each agreed to provide the foundation’s requested $11 per month donation for a full year. Aellis surprised LaBarbera and Criscitello with a giant check totaling $7,000 right then and there.

“This means so much,” LaBarbera said.

John LaBarbera speaks about the impact Tunnels to Towers has made on the lives of veterans and their families.

In addition to the smart home program, Tunnel to Towers provides help for Gold Star families, the families of fallen first responders and homeless veterans. To find out more, or to donate, visit t2t.org.

* * *

Rain, rain, go away…it’s festival time!

Despite the threat of rainfall on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 49th Annual Third Avenue Festival is still set to welcome tens of thousands of people looking for a fun day out “on the avenue.”

“This is a rain-or-shine event,” Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero reminded this newspaper. “Nothing’s going to stop festival goers from coming out to enjoy the food, music, rides and games that have made the Third Avenue Festival a beloved Bay Ridge tradition for so many years.”

If you’re not sure what exactly to expect on the big day, refer to the official block-by-block festival guide below:

OFFICIAL FESTIVAL GUIDE!

Here’s what to expect on every block at the 49th Annual Third Annual Festival — Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022!

Presented by the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc.

in partnership with Councilman Justin Brannan

Premier Sponsor: Maimonides Health

6900 — OUTDOOR DINING AT SOUTH BROOKLYN FOUNDRY; CHILDREN’S RIDES

7000 — CHILDREN’S RIDES AND GAMES; DEMONSTRATIONS AT BAY RIDGE CHAMPIONS TAE KWON DO

7100 — DANCE SHOW AT VICKY SIMEGIATOS PERFORMANCE ARTS CENTER; LIVE BAND AT INVESTORS BANK

7200 — DJ MUSIC AT BLUE AGAVE

7300 — MERCHANDISE VENDORS

7400 — BRAVO FIRST AID STATION

7500 — FOOD & MERCHANDISE VENDORS

7600 — DANCE SHOW AT NEW DIMENSIONS IN DANCE STUDIO

7700 — CHILDREN’S RIDES AND GAMES; LIVE MUSIC AT GREENHOUSE CAFÉ

7800 — FOOD & MERCHANDISE VENDORS

7900 — LIVE MUSIC AT THE POUR HOUSE

8000 — DANCE SHOW STAGE AT BEYOND DANCE

8100 — CENTER STAGE AND CHILDREN’S ACTIVITY CENTER SPONSORED BY GATEWAY CITY CHURCH FEATURING LIVE MUSIC, GLITTER TATTOOING, ARTS & CRAFTS, GAME TABLE AND BASKETBALL SHOOTOUT, PLUS FREE GIFTS AND RAFFLES, WATER AND SNACK GIVEAWAYS ALL AFTERNOON!

8200 — VENDOR GAME BOOTHS

8300 — MERCHANDISE, RAFFLES, CRAFTS

8400 — OUTDOOR DINING AND VENDO0RS

8500 — DJ MUSIC AT LOBO LOCO

8600 — FOOD & MERCHANDISE VENDORS; DJ MUSIC AT KETTLE BLACK

8700 — DANCE SHOW AT BROOKLYN DANCE STUDIOS; MAIMONIDES HEALTH SPONSORS BOOTH

8800 — LIVE BANDS AT CHADWICK’S

8900 — MERCHANDISE VENDORS

9000 — DJ SHOW WITH DISCO DANCERS

9100 — CHILDREN’S RIDES & GAMES

9200 — OUTDOOR DINING AND LIVE MUSIC AT DELIA’S LOUNGE

9300 — CHILDREN’S RIDES

* ACTIVITIES & EVENTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE