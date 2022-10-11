Police Beat: Crooks tase Five Below worker; Con artist scams man out of $9.5K

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

LOW BLOW

Two thieves tased a worker in the stomach at Five Below near Shore and Bay parkways at 2 p.m. on Sept. 28.

BAD CALL

A con artist scammed a 70-year-old man out of $9,500 on Sept. 24. Cops said the thief told the man over the phone that his son was in police custody and needed bail money. He then went to the man’s Bay 37th Street home to get the money.

FREEZE!

Cops arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly hit a worker and stole ice cream in Key Food on New Utrecht Avenue and 70th Street at 6 p.m. on Sept. 26.

OVER A BARREL

Police arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly stole beer from Rite Aid on Kings Highway and West 11th Street at 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 1.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

CLOSE SCRAPE

Cops arrested a 53-year-old man who allegedly hit a 33-year-old woman’s hand with a scraper on Eighth Avenue and 63rd Street at 11 a.m. on Sept. 27.

CLEANED OUT

A burglar stole $2,720 worth of electronics and clothing from a car on Seventh Avenue and 64th Street Sept. 29.

EASY MONEY

A thief stole a man’s wallet on 11th Avenue and 63rd Street at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 29. He then charged more than $200 on the credit cards.

THREEPEAT OFFENDER

A man stole three scooters from a courtyard on Fifth Avenue and 67th Street at around 9 a.m. on Oct. 2.