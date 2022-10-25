Police Beat: School safety officer punched in face; Cops say ex-boyfriend beat up woman

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

NO SAFE PLACE

Police arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly punched a 48-year-old female school safety agent in the face on 16th Avenue and 65th Street at 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 14.

BIG MAN

Cops arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly beat his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend at the Bay Parkway and West Seventh Street train station at 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 11. Cops said he also took her wallet.

OUT OF NOWHERE

A thief choked a man and dragged him from his car on 20th Avenue and 72nd Street at 6 p.m. on Oct. 16. He then got in the car and drove away.

RAW DEAL

A burglar stole $80 from a sushi restaurant on Bay 20th and 86th Street at 4 a.m. on Oct. 15.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

BOTTLED ANGER

One man smashed a beer bottle over another’s head during an argument on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 66th Street at 12:40 a.m. on Oct. 17.

TWO AGAINST ONE

Two thieves attacked a 31-year-old man on Fifth Avenue and Senator Street at 4:20 p.m. on Oct 14. They took $2,000 and a bag.

WHAT A TOOL

A burglar stole $1,690 worth of tools from a car on Ridge Boulevard and 94th Street on Oct. 13.