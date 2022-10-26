Precinct honors cop who nabbed robbery suspect

P.O. Kevin Anderson was named September’s Cop of the Month at the 68th Precinct Community Council’s Oct. 19 meeting.

Anderson chased and arrested a suspect who, along with two other men, allegedly robbed a smoke shop and two of its customers on Fifth Avenue and 81st Street.

Capt. Andrew Tolson, the precinct’s commander, said Anderson spotted 19-year-old Edynesson Bauduy near another smoke shop on Third Avenue and 95th Street. The officer recognized the suspect’s sweater from surveillance footage of the robbery.

Bauduy was charged with robbery, possession of a forged instrument, obstructing governmental administration, criminal possession of stolen property and violation of local law.

Anderson is a member of the precinct’s anti-crime unit.

“He’s one of my best cops,” Tolson said. “He also made four gun arrests over the summer.”

Anderson also received citations from Councilmember Justin Brannan and Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus.