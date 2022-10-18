Rain or shine, pets are a blessing

Rain couldn’t stop the traditional “Blessing of the Animals” a few weeks back.

While some churches did postpone the annual event, which celebrates the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, others opened their doors to pet owners and their best friends.

“It was an honor to be able to bless our animals and pets,” said Father Kevin Abel of Our Lady of Angels. “Animals give us company and joy and we ask God’s blessing upon them.”

The blessing service at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church. Photos courtesy of St. Philip’s

Photos courtesy of St. Patrick’s Catholic Academy

Parishioners and their furry friends in Christ Church Bay Ridge.

Photos courtesy of Christ Church Facebook

Parishioners brought their pets to Our Lady of Angels.

Photos courtesy of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn

St. Finbar Church welcomed pet owners and their pals.

Photos courtesy of St. Finbar Facebook