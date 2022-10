A 66-year-old man died after he was struck by a car in Sunset Park Oct. 22.

Jose Hernandez was hit by a Nissan Altima after he fell while crossing Fourth Avenue between 58th and 59th streets at 6:43 p.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

Cops investigate the scene of the fatal hit-and-run. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The driver, a 54-year-old man, fled the scene. Cops later identified him and found his car, but no charges have been filed at this time. The NYPD is still investigating.

