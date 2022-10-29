Street renamed for slain cop 100 years after his death 

The name of a Bay Ridge cop who was murdered a century ago now graces the street on which he lived.

Community members turned out on Oct. 23 for a ceremony renaming the corner of Fourth Avenue and 74th Street “Patrolman Arthur Loewe Way.”

NYPD officers honor Patrolman Arthur Loewe during the ceremony. Photos courtesy of NYPD Brooklyn South

Loewe, 26, was shot while investigating a burglary in July 1922. He was defending the neighborhood from a gang of armed thieves, according to NYPD News Twitter, which said, “Today’s street renaming renews our solemn vow to #NeverForget those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Photos courtesy of NYPD Brooklyn South

“Patrolman Arthur Loewe was a hero, and around here we don’t forget heroes, not even 100 years later,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan.

A police officer stands next to a photo of Patrolman Arthur Loewe. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta