Street renamed for slain cop 100 years after his death 

The name of a Bay Ridge cop who was murdered a century ago now graces the street on which he lived.
Community members turned out on Oct. 23 for a ceremony renaming the corner of Fourth Avenue and 74th Street “Patrolman Arthur Loewe Way.”
Loewe, 26, was shot while investigating a burglary in July 1922. He was defending the neighborhood from a gang of armed thieves, according to NYPD News Twitter, which said, “Today’s street renaming renews our solemn vow to #NeverForget those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
“Patrolman Arthur Loewe was a hero, and around here we don’t forget heroes, not even 100 years later,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan.