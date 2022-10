A woman was injured during a fire in her apartment on Shore Road and Ridge Boulevard Oct. 20.

The blaze began at 5:12 p.m. on the third floor of the six-story building and was put out 30 minutes later, according to the FDNY. There were 12 units and 60 firefighters at the scene.

Firefighters battle a blaze in a Shore Road building. Photo courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The woman was treated at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

The FDNY is investigating the cause of the fire.