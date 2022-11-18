Belt Parkway pedestrian bridge being removed

The New York City Dept. of Transportation will demolish the 17th Avenue pedestrian bridge over the Belt Parkway beginning Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 p.m.

The work will be done in two sections and be completed by 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. The eastbound entrance ramp from Fourth Avenue and the westbound entrance ramp from Bay Parkway will be closed.

Drivers who want to bypass the Belt Parkway can visit bit.ly/3Ahsq0m.

DOT plans to build a new bridge at the site.