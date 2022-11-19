Brook-Krasny defeats Frontus to reclaim old Assembly seat

Republican Alec Brook-Krasny has reclaimed his old seat in the 46th Assembly District by defeating incumbent Democrat Mathylde Frontus.

The district, which Brook-Krasny represented as a Democrat from 2007 to 2015, includes Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Brighton Beach, Coney Island, Dyker Heights, Gravesend and Sea Gate.

The day after the election, with 94.96 percent of scanners reporting, Brook-Krasny had 14,023 votes (51.40 percent) to Frontus’ 13,226 (48.48 percent). He declared victory this week after the remaining ballots were counted.

“This is a great privilege and honor,” he said. “I look forward to representing all of my constituents, whether they voted for me or not, and to serve our community with pride. It is with great anticipation that I go to Albany and work closely with other members of the Assembly to get the job done.”

Frontus congratulated Brook-Krasny and said she was honored to hold office for the last four years.

“Being an assemblymember has never been about having a title but about serving my community and creating tangible results,” she said.

She also had some advice for her party after the Republicans’ strong showing in southern Brooklyn this election cycle.

“Democrats must do better to engage with the increasingly conservative parts of our borough and must prioritize voter registration and voter turnout in these battleground communities,” she said.