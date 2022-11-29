Fort Hamilton loses close one to McKee

After closing out the regular season with identical 2-5 records, the PSAL approved Fort Hamilton’s request to host McKee/Staten Island in a final supplemental game to end the season. In their prior meeting at Staten Island last month, the Seagulls beat the Tigers 20-14. With each team anxious for a third win, a heated and physical game ensued with several lead changes.

First, the Seagulls’ top running back Devon Patton swept 45 yards downfield to open the scoring in the first quarter for an 8-0 McKee lead. With the Seagulls threatening to score again, a swarming Tiger defense forced a fumble that was recovered by lineman Amr Abdalla at the 20-yard line. Capitalizing immediately on the turnover, Tiger quarterback Mark Kiss connected with Charles Kitsakos on a 10-yard pass to tie the game at 8-8. Late in the second quarter, Kiss broke the tie with a 20-yard pass to a wide-open Manny Dimitrakios standing in the end zone to put Fort Hamilton up 14-8 to end the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, McKee quarterback Sega Sylla drove the Seagulls downfield to the 3-yard line, where the Tigers would make a goal line stand. Although the Tigers managed to stop Patton’s next attempt to score by forcing a fumble, the McKee offensive line pounced on the ball in the end zone for the touchdown. With McKee leading 16-14, Fort Hamilton answered back on a 4-yard pass to Kitsakos to regain the lead at 22-16. In the remaining minutes of the game, Sylla made one last drive downfield where he found Patton in the end zone on a 10-yard pass to tie the game at 22-22. Patton then sealed the game for the Seagulls by catching an identical pass for the 2-point conversion for the 24-22 win.

At the end of the game, Tiger junior quarterback Mark Kiss stood up as a team leader and addressed his kneeling teammates on the field in their final postgame huddle. Addressing the team, Kiss expressed his displeasure with their losing season and challenged next year’s returning Tigers to improve for their senior year.