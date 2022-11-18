Guild holds first fall fundraiser

The Guild for Exceptional Children hosted its first Autumn Fundraising Celebration Nov. 13 at Gargiulo’s Restaurant.

ABC news anchor Ken Rosato emceed the event, which honored guild supporters Paul Cassone, Mike Connors, Andrew Sichenze, the Seventh District Foundation, and the Columbiettes and Knights of Columbus, John Hughes Council.

The Guild for Exceptional Children held a fundraiser at Gargiulo’s in Coney Island. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“It was a big success, drawing nearly 300 supporters of the 64-year-old organization that supplies care and support for children and adults living with intellectual/developmental disabilities,” said Executive Director Joe Riley.

“Great group and we love them,” Rosato said on ABC 7 Eyewitness News. “It was a beautiful turnout.”

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta