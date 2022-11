A 58-year-old man was struck and killed by a car on the Belt Parkway Nov. 4.

Cops said he was trying to walk across the westbound lane near Exit 8 at 5:49 a.m. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The New York Post said the man was wearing a Coney Island Hospital gown.

The driver, a 30-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and was not arrested.