Police Beat: Man with knife robs smoke shop; Burglars shut off building’s power

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

UP IN SMOKE

A knife-wielding man robbed a smoke shop on Kings Highway and West Sixth Street at 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 24. He threatened a worker and fled with $6,700 and electronic cigarettes.

TOOL TIME

A burglar stole tools and electronics from a florist truck on 21st Avenue and 65th Street on Oct. 27.

BODEGA BUMS

Three burglars stole $1,000 and electronics from a bodega on 20th Avenue and 78th Street at 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 25. They fled in a gray minivan.

CRIME RING

A woman got out of a Ford near 23rd Avenue and 84th Street, hugged a 78-year-old man and stole his two rings at 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 27.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

POWER PLAY

Two burglars stole two bicycles and $1,250 from an apartment on Fourth Avenue and 95th Street at 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 29. Cops said the thieves then went to the electrical room and shut off the power to the entire building, broke off the door that connected to a physical therapy office and stole more cash.

PAIN AT THE PUMP

Two men stole $830 from a gas station store on Fourth Avenue and Senator Street at 11:17 p.m. on Oct. 25. They showed a knife to a 42-year-old worker and forced him to open the cash register.

REAR WINDOW

Cops arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly tried to rob a home on 68th Street between Third and Fourth Avenues at 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 25. A woman who lives in the home told cops she saw the man breaking in through the rear bedroom window. The woman’s husband yelled at the crook, who then fled.