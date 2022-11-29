Welcome to Brooklyn: How sweet it is! New Nets-themed ice cream

From brooklyneagle.com

Ample Hills Creamery, a Brooklyn-based ice cream maker, and the Brooklyn Nets are teaming up to celebrate the Nets’ 10 years at home in the Brooklyn borough with a sweet new treat for fans. The two flavors will be available to enthusiastic dairy-loving basketball aficionados in different shops around the borough, New York and New Jersey.

Ample Hills has a location on Dekalb near Downtown Brooklyn and Brooklyn Heights, as well as Gowanus and Prospect Heights.

“Birthday Swishes: Home Court Advantage” is an exclusive specialty flavor only sold at the Barclays Center in 4oz cups. The dark chocolate cake ice cream is swirled with black, silver and white as a nod to the iconic Nets uniforms that are worn during home games.

“Birthday Swishes: Away Game” is another nod to the Nets’ aesthetics, with white birthday cake ice cream and chocolate swirls and homemade cake batter, adorned with the same black, white and silver sprinkles. As the name implies, the ice cream is a nod to the uniforms the Nets wear when competing outside of Brooklyn.

“The Nets are our home team and have been woven into the fabric of Brooklyn for a decade” said Michael Zapata, CEO of Ample Hills.

“We couldn’t imagine a more incredible partnership with a brand that has deep roots in the community, like us. We’re so excited to offer two new flavors that really celebrate the team’s history at Barclays Center, a neighbor to so many of our scoop shops.”

“Since day one Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets have been focused on spotlighting local businesses,” said Andrew Kar- son, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing, Strategy and Solutions at BSE Global, parent company of the Nets and Bar- clays Center.

“Ample Hills is an iconic Brooklyn establishment, and our fans love their ice cream! We are excited to see this collaboration come to life and to make Nets-inspired ice cream available to our fans both at Barclays Center and throughout Brooklyn. This collaboration is truly the cherry on top for our 10-year celebration!”