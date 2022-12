A 38-year-old man was found dead with a knife in his chest outside the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Fifth Avenue and 60th Street Nov. 30.

A passerby discovered the body at 10:40 p.m. and called 911. The man was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

A man was found dead with a knife in his chest outside Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Images via Citizen App

Cops are uncertain whether the man was murdered or killed himself. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.