Fifth Avenue BID lights tree for 20th year

Hundreds of people braved heavy winds to watch the Sunset Park Fifth Avenue BID light its Christmas tree Dec. 1.

The tradition is in its 20th year.

The ceremony took place outside Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and included holiday music, goodie bags and a chance to meet Santa Claus in a vintage trolley car.

Students from LEEP Dual Language Academy Charter School perform at the event. Photos courtesy of LEEP Dual Language Academy Charter School

The OLPH School youth chorus and LEEP Dual Language Academy Charter School students performed in front of the 25-foot tree.

Councilmember Alexa Aviles, 72nd Pct. Commander Ernesto Castro and Community Board 7 Chairperson Julio Pena were on hand to greet revelers.

Santa Claus greets revelers in front of the Christmas tree.

Cricket Wireless and Empire Blue Cross/Blue Shield sponsored the event.

“The biggest thrill for the BID was kicking off the holiday shopping season distributing over 300 gift bags to local kids,” said BID Executive Director David Estrada.

Kids line up to meet Santa in the trolley. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park Fifth Avenue BID

The tree will stay up until Three Kings Day on Jan. 6. The BID also put up holiday lights from 38th to 64th Street.