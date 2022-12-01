Firefighters’ union thanks florists who went extra mile

The Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York recently honored a Kensington flower shop for its kindness and generosity.

The association gave a plaque to the owners of David Shannon Florist and Nursery, 3380 Fort Hamilton Parkway, for their work during the wake and funeral of firefighter Timothy Klein.

Klein died in April while battling a blaze in a Canarsie home. The Queens resident was the 1,157th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty.

The flower shop placed ribbons around Queens in memory of firefighter Timothy Klein. Photos courtesy of Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York

The shop provided 5,000 red ribbons for Klein’s wake and funeral, lined the streets with ribbons from Rockaway to Broad Channel and distributed red bows.

“All New Yorkers owe Firefighter Klein a debt of gratitude, and the actions of Shannon Florist embody this eternal appreciation for his life, dedication and ultimate sacrifice,” said Andrew Ansbro, the association’s president.

“We are humbled and honored to be acknowledged,” the owners said on Facebook. “It was a privilege to help support our community in a time of need.”