First night of Hanukkah celebrated on Neptune Avenue 

The Warbasse Jewish Heritage Congregation celebrated the first night of Hanukkah and lit the menorah on Neptune Avenue and West Fifth Street Dec. 18.

The evening included music, chocolate gelt, Hanukkah doughnuts, hot drinks and gifts for the children.

Rabbi David Okunov lights the menorah. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“We gather in unity and increase in light to illuminate the darkness, ensuring a bright Jewish future in Brighton Beach, Coney Island and around the world,” said Rabbi David Okunov. “It was really special to host this annual celebration of light, kindling the Coney Island Menorah in the southern Brooklyn section of New York City, which is known for its diversity and dedication to persevering and celebrating all its citizens as they are; and this year we’re shining that great symbol ever so bright.”

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Assemblymember-elect Alec Brook-Krasny, Holocaust survivor Helen Haberman and Rabbi David Okunov. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta