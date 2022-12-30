Grand Army Plaza set to celebrate new year

The New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration at Prospect Park’s Grand Army Plaza is back for the first time since 2019.

The event is presented by Borough President Antonio Reynoso, NYC Parks and the Prospect Park Alliance. It starts at 10 p.m. and includes live entertainment by Quintessential Playlist.

The past two celebrations were canceled due to COVID-19.

A previous fireworks show at Grand Army Plaza. Eagle Urban Media file photo

“It’s not a Brooklyn New Year’s Eve without fireworks in Prospect Park,” Reynoso said last month. “What an honor it is to team up with Prospect Park Alliance to bring this beloved Brooklyn tradition back for another year, my first as president of the greatest borough in the world.”

The event is free. You can visit prospectpark.org/fireworks to reserve a spot but it is not required.