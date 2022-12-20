Guild rocks Owl’s Head tree lighting

A big crowd gathered Dec. 7 for the annual tree lighting in Owl’s Head Park.

Visitors enjoyed snacks, hot chocolate, an appearance by Santa and a performance by the Guild for Exceptional Children.

Photos courtesy of Guild for Exceptional Children

The Owl’s Head Park Horticulture Group, Bay Ridge Cares and Councilmember Justin Brannan sponsored the event.

Guild Executive Director Joe Riley and Councilmember Justin Brannan. Photos courtesy of Guild for Exceptional Children



“Bay Ridge is a unique community; almost like a small town within a big city,” said Guild Executive Director Joe Riley. “People care about their neighbors. It is obvious that our neighbors care about our staff and the people served by GEC. That feeling is quite mutual.”