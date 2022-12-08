Legendary lights shine brightly again

The start of the holiday season means the return of one of Brooklyn’s biggest attractions: the Dyker Heights Christmas lights.

Every year, tourists from around the world come to check out the elaborately decorated homes in the 80s between 11th and 13th avenues.

The tradition began more than 30 years ago and became a phenomenon.

Photos courtesy of Paul R. Gordon



“It has been growing in popularity and notoriety within the last few years, which has put Dyker Heights on the map,” said resident Paul Gordon. “This important tradition instills the pride and joy of the Christmas holiday season.”

Photos courtesy of Paul R. Gordon





According to NBC News, about 100,000 people visit the neighborhood from late November to early January, many of them on tour buses.

And this year, though technically not a town, Dyker Heights made Country Living’s annual “Top 55 Best Christmas Towns” list.