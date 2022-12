Cops arrested a man who allegedly murdered his 48-year-old girlfriend in Sunset Park Dec. 13.

The woman was found at 8 a.m. in a home on 62nd Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, cops said. She had been stabbed in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rubu Zhao, 52, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the Daily News, Zhao and the victim lived together.

The NYPD has not released the woman’s name.