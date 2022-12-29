Man stabbed to death, daughters injured in 17th Avenue home

Three people were stabbed – one fatally – in Bensonhurst Thursday morning.

Cops found a 61-year-old man dead in his apartment on 17th Avenue and 82nd Street at 5:30 a.m.

The man’s daughters, 19 and 22, were also stabbed. The younger woman is in critical condition at Maimonides Medical Center. Her sister is in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

An original police report said two men broke into the home, demanded money and stabbed the victims. But sources told the New York Post that the 22-year-old woman may have committed the murder.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.