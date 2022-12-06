One badly hurt in Ridge Boulevard blaze

A person was critically injured in a fire on Ridge Boulevard. Photo courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

A fire in a six-story building on Ridge Boulevard and 74th Street left one person critically injured Saturday morning.

The blaze started on the third floor at 2 a.m. and was put out 40 minutes later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

