One badly hurt in Ridge Boulevard blaze

A fire in a six-story building on Ridge Boulevard and 74th Street left one person critically injured Saturday morning.
The blaze started on the third floor at 2 a.m. and was put out 40 minutes later.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
