Pantry’s presents make kids smile

Reaching-Out Community Services held its 17th annual “Operation Christmas Smiles” event Dec. 17.

Santa Claus and Mickey Mouse were among those who helped kids choose a gift outside the pantry at 7708 New Utrecht Ave.

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Reaching-Out founder Tom Neve said he was happy to help spread holiday cheer.

Costumed characters joined in the fun at the “Operation Christmas Smiles” event. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“It’s amazing that we are still able to provide toys to hundreds of children and we are so thankful to all the sponsors,” he said. ”We are a small staff, but we are making a big job happen because we all come together for the common good of putting smiles on children’s faces.”