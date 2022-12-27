Police Beat: Gun-faker gets $2K from gas station; Cops nab Bay Ridge stabbing suspect

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

PAIN AT THE PUMP

A man pretending to have a gun stole $2,000 from Sunoco on Stillwell Avenue and Kings Highway at 4:26 p.m. on Nov. 20.

DRUGSTORE COWBOY

A knife-wielding man stole merchandise from Walgreens on 86th and Bay 10th streets at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.

HE GOT MAIL

A man burglarized mailboxes in an apartment building on 24th Avenue and 65th Street at 5:10 a.m. on Nov. 20.

RITE TO JAIL

Cops arrested a 45-year-old man who allegedly stole $1,000 in merchandise from Rite Aid on Kings Highway and West 11th Street at 3 p.m. on Nov. 18.

BODEGA BAD GUY

Police arrested a 41-year-old man who allegedly threatened a worker with a gun and stole groceries in a bodega on 18th Avenue and 85th Street at 2:55 a.m. on Nov. 28

GUN GOONS

Two crooks robbed a 40-year-old man at gunpoint on New Utrecht Avenue and 78th street at 7 p.m. on Nov. 29. One of the thieves hit the man in the head with the gun butt.

BROKEN WINDOWS

A thief smashed a car window and stole credit cards and a book bag on 21st Avenue and 80th Street at 10 p.m. on Dec. 1.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

STREET FIGHT

Cops arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly slashed a 31-year-old man’s arm during a fight on Fifth Avenue and 87th Street at 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 27.

BAD CALL

Cops arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly pushed a woman to the ground and took her phone on Fourth and Bay Ridge avenues at 4:10 a.m. on Nov. 25.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

A crook stole a double-parked car on Third and Ovington avenues at 8:05 p.m. on Nov. 11. The driver, a 32-year-old woman, stepped out to deliver a package.

LOCK YOUR WINDOWS

A burglar stole $27,000 worth of handbags and other property from an apartment on Shore Road and 95th Street at 8:56 p.m. on Nov. 20. Cops said he climbed in through an unlocked window.

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY

A thief stole a bag and a gold necklace from a car on Fifth Avenue and 76th Street at 8:22 p.m. on Nov. 19. The driver, a 39-year-old woman, was getting her tire changed.

THIS IS NOT A TEST

A crook stole a car on Fourth Avenue and 78th Street at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. Cops said the car’s owner was trying to sell it and let the thief take it for a test drive.

EASY RIDE

A man stole an e-bike outside Walgreens on Third Avenue and 94th Street at midnight on Dec. 2.