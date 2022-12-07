Smoke shop robbery suspect arrested

Police arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly robbed the Viral Exoticz smoke shop on Fifth Avenue and 87th Street Dec. 3.

Ousmane Ly entered the shop at 8:26 p.m., pulled out a gun, demanded money and threatened to kill a worker, cops said.

Ly was arrested a short time later. He was charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and obstruction of governmental administration.

Cops said Ly has nine previous arrests including for burglary, harassment, resisting arrest, criminal sale of marijuana, false personation and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.