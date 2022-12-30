UPDATE: Daughter charged with father’s murder

Cops arrested the daughter of the man who was stabbed to death in his Bensonhurst home Thursday morning.

Nikki Secondino, 22, was charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Her father Carlo, 61, was found dead in his apartment on 17th Avenue and 82nd Street at 5:33 a.m.

Nikki and her 19-year-old sister – who is in critical condition at Maimonides Medical Center – were also stabbed.

An original police report said two men broke into the home, demanded money and attacked the family.