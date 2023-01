Cops arrested a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old boy in a synagogue on Kings Highway and East Seventh Street Wednesday morning.

Yossi Mayer, 42, grabbed the boy and tried to take him outside at 9:10 a.m., but the boy’s mother stopped him at the doorway, cops said.

Mayer was charged with kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment.