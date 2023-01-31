Cub Scouts hold annual Pinewood Derby race

By

From left: Thomas McArdle, Maximilian Motavalli, Gio Cappello and Matthew Maugeri hold their awards as adult assistant Cub Master Bob Motavalli looks on. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Cub Scout Pack 313 held its annual Pinewood Derby championship Jan. 21 at Bay Ridge Catholic Academy.

More than 60 kids raced homemade model cars and awards were given in categories such as “fastest car” and “most original design.”

The model cars are off to the races.

Winners included James La Flumme, Maximilian Motavalli, Lucas Donlon, Joseph Cafiero, Thomas McKenna and Lucas Donlon.

Maximilian Motavalli with his trophy.
Nicholas Zalesskiy won an award for his car.
Matthew Maugeri won the “most original” award.

“This is my eighth Pinewood Derby with Pack 313 and it is interesting to see all the different designs the kids come up with,” said Cub Scout Committee Chair Christina Cafiero. “It is fun to keep such a long-running tradition going and get both kids and parents involved.”

