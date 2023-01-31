Firefighter Anthony Mauro dies after cancer battle

Bay Ridge Firefighter Anthony Mauro died Jan. 27 at age 34.

Mauro was stationed at FDNY Engine 241/Ladder 109 on Third Avenue and Wakeman Place.

He is survived by his wife Alexandra, daughter Chiara and son Anthony.

Mauro was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020 after he suffered a seizure on the job.

“He touched many lives in his short time with the department at 34 years old,” said a statement from the Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York. “This is a tremendous loss to his young family, his parents, the members of L109/E241, all the members of the 40 battalion, and all those who worked with him, and his brother, who is also an active firefighter in Brooklyn.

Firefighter Anthony Mauro with his wife Alexandra and daughter Chiara. Photo courtesy of GoFundMe

“He had a fight in him that most don’t, which is why his spirit will be with us forever. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and will continue to stand by and support them.”

Visitation services will be held Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Casey Funeral Home, 350 Slosson Ave., Staten Island. The funeral will take place Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 101 Cromwell Ave., Staten Island.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Firefighter Anthony N. Mauro Children’s Scholarship Fund, The FDNY Foundation, 9 MetroTech Center, Room 5E-10 Brooklyn, NY 11201.