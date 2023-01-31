Fontbonne’s high scorer continues to soar

The amusing sight of senior team captain Stefanie Morris giving Noelle Polanco a piggyback ride across the Fontbonne campus immediately conjured the memory of the Hollies’ 1969 hit song, “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother.” Besides Morris’ good-natured gesture to keep her teammate’s new basketball sneakers from getting scuffed on the concrete, it has actually been the sophomore Polanco who has put the varsity team on her own back as this season’s high scorer.

Surpassing last year’s total of 305 points, Polanco has already tallied 338 points as the season draws to a close and has a chance to reach 400. In her last two home games, Polanco scored a new high of 32 points against Manhattan’s Notre Dame H.S. and then another new high of 38 against Staten Island’s Notre Dame Academy.

Although nowhere near Polanco’s high numbers, Morris plays a key role on the team. At the small forward position, Morris is one of the top rebounders and leads the team with loose ball recoveries. After struggling for possession, Morris is often the last player to emerge from the pile with the ball.

“Stefanie has a lot of drive,” said Varsity Coach Mike Sammon. “She contributes to the team with her hard-nose play and her maturity as a captain. She’s the type of player who puts the team first before herself.”

Although it’s been a tough year for the Fontbonne varsity, with two starters out due to injuries, Sammon maintains that Polanco’s incredible run and Morris’ hard play are two of the bright spots of the season so far.