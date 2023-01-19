On the Avenue: St. Patrick’s honorees to be feted at dinner-dance

May the luck of the Irish be with them all!

The 2023 Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade honorees are looking forward to celebrating the parade and greeting supporters at a dinner-dance to be held “on the avenue” Feb. 18 at El Caribe Caterers, 5945 Strickland Ave. Grand Marshal Hon. Matthew D’Emic and his deputies — Scott Lloyd, Jimmy Nealon, Jimmy Young, Steven Fadel, Maureen McHugh, Maureen Stramka, Kelly Graham, Megin Reilly, Mary Ann Wood and Patrick D’Emic — are preparing to march along Third Avenue on parade day, March 26.

They will be joined by 2023 Honorary Irishman Robert “Cosmic” Puglia and members of the Moran family — the parade’s 2023 Irish family of the year!

“Congratulations to all our 2023 honorees! We are looking forward to a fantastic parade season,” parade committee officials said.

This year the committee is led by President Richie O’Mara and Vice President John Bennett. For information on the upcoming dinner-dance, including sponsorship opportunities, call O’Mara at 917-769-4624.

Bagpipers will be marching “on the avenue” again on March 26. Eagle Urban Media/file photo

The parade steps off from Marine Avenue and Third Avenue and moves down to 67th Street. The reviewing grandstand is located in front of the Greenhouse Café at 7717 Third Ave.

Merchants of Third Avenue President Dan Texeira of Lincoln Brokerage, 8114 Third Ave., said the parade is a welcome tradition “on the avenue.”

“People come in from all over to enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day Parade here in Bay Ridge,” he said. “Third Avenue is honored to host this spirited march each year and to welcome so many of our local schoolchildren and their families who are a part of it. I know our merchants are looking forward to greeting the crowds and showcasing all that the avenue has to offer on this special day!”

A huge contingent of bagpipers, marching bands, students and their families compose the line of march each year, making Bay Ridge a hub of Irish culture for the day.

* * *

It’s a new year, and one that is sure to be filled with new and exciting events taking place “on the avenue” and elsewhere. That said, we were happy to hear about a good deed that was done to close out 2022 by members of Sonship Ministries, Inc.

As Christmas approached, members of the Bay-Ridge based church group gathered for a live performance for neighbors, going door to door and singing carols in beautiful, uplifting harmony.

Dubbing themselves “The Sonship Carolers,” members said they hope to make the gesture of kindness into an annual tradition.

Members of Sonship Ministries Inc. gathered to bring holiday joy to their neighbors through caroling prior to Christmas. Photo courtesy of Sonship Ministries, Inc.

During the 2021 holiday season, the group recorded a video of Christmas carols to spread joy to residents of Saints Joachim & Anne Nursing and Rehab Center, 2720 Surf Ave.

“We hope [they] are blessed by this video!” officials said at the time.

The church meets regularly at Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn, 8515 Ridge Blvd. For more information, visit www.sonshipbayridge.church.

Here’s wishing everyone joy and kindness in 2023!