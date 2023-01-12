Rhapsody Players perform Yuletide show at St. Patrick’s Academy

We’re back after a two-week publisher’s hiatus and we couldn’t let another week go by without reporting about the marvelous Christmas concert performed by our good friends, the popular and talented Rhapsody Players. The event was held as a fund-raiser in the Aldo Bruschi Auditorium at St. Patrick’s Catholic Academy on Fourth Avenue and 97th Street.

John Heffernan at center stage.

The stellar ensemble headed by founder and producer John Heffernan included fellow vocalists Eileen Monahan, Colleen Martin-O’Donnell, Donna Heffernan, Anthony Marino, Kevin Sweeney and Kiernan Hamilton. It was an entertaining mix of rock, pop, classics and Christmas carols.

John Heffernan with Academy Chairman Romeo Petric.

John Heffernan was born and raised in St. Patrick’s parish, where he was a musical student under the tutelage of Maestro and Music Director Aldo Bruschi. We even recall a stint when he wrote a weekly column for the old Bay Ridge Eagle. John’s day job is president of the NYC Newspaper Pressmen’s Union. We recall seeing him marching with his fellow tradesmen in the 2022 NYC Labor Day Parade.

Girls belt out a popular song.

A female vocalist sings a pop tune.

* * *

With the City Council primary coming up in June, our former editor Helen Klein writes that she has signed on as publicist for Democratic contender Susan Zhuang, who is running in the newly remapped 43rd Council District. Zhuang is the current chief of staff for Assemblyman Bill Colton. One of her announced opponents is Wai Yee Chan.

* * *

We finally saw some concrete movement on the construction of the new public school, designated as I.S. 322, on the former site of Nathan’s Famous on Seventh Avenue and 86th Street. When we passed by a few days ago, we saw a concrete foundation was in place. Still no hurry! A sign posted on the property indicates the school won’t be ready for students until September 2024. The Verrazzano Bridge was built in less time!

* * *

Fare beating continues to plague the MTA. We saw a good local example. When the B1 articulated bus pulled into its first stop on 86th Street near Fourth Avenue, for some strange reason the bus operator opened the exit door and about 15 people dashed into that door, stealing the fare. The group was both young and old, male and female.