Scandinavian museum’s Bob Carlson dies at 83

Bob Carlson, a member of the Scandinavian East Coast Museum, died Jan. 2 at age 83.

Carlson was a familiar face at annual Bay Ridge events such as Viking Fest, Fastelavn and Embrace Winter, where he dressed in costume and organized children’s games.

Museum President Victoria Hofmo said she was lucky to call Carlson her friend.

Bob Carlson entertains kids at Embrace Winter.

“I prefer to remember him in all his hysterical, irreverent glory,” she said on Facebook. “Skal to you our dear friend. May your journey to Valhalla be a true Celebrity Cruise. May heaven be a costume party filled with jokes, games, prizes, fun and love.”

A wake will be held Jan. 5 from 3 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin & Sons Funeral Home.