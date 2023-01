Cops arrested two teens who allegedly robbed a 78-year-old man on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 94th Street Jan. 21.

The suspects – an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy – approached the victim at 9:18 p.m., told him they had a gun and stole $50, cops said. They were caught quickly and charged with robbery, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.