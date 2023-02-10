Bed Bath & Beyond leaving Liberty View

Bed Bath & Beyond announced Jan. 30 that it will close 87 outlets, including the one at Liberty View Industrial Plaza, 850 Third Ave.

The company said last summer that it was closing 150 of its flagship stores. This announcement brings the total to 237.

The Liberty View outlet, which opened in January 2017, was the chain’s first in southern Brooklyn.

BuyBuy Baby and Harmon Face Values, which are owned by Bed Bath & Beyond, will also leave the plaza.

“As we work with our advisors to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible,” a company spokesperson told CNN. “This store fleet reduction expands the company’s ongoing closure program.”