Eight hurt during U-Haul rampage

Cops arrested a man who allegedly hit eight people with a U-Haul truck in Bay Ridge and Sunset Park shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

The suspect, 62-year-old Weng Sor, has a Nevada license and drove the truck from Florida, according to NBC News.

Cops said Sor veered onto sidewalks and struck pedestrians and cyclists until he was stopped and arrested near the Battery Tunnel entrance at Hamilton Avenue and Columbia Street.

A police car sits in front of the U-Haul truck near the Battery Tunnel entrance at Hamilton Avenue and Columbia Street. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

All of the victims were taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. Two are in critical condition, two were hurt seriously and four suffered minor injuries. One of the injured is an NYPD officer.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a conference that there are seven crime scenes.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell briefs the press. Image via NYPD.

Though she didn’t provide all the locations, it is known that cyclists were injured on Fifth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway and a man driving a moped was hit on the sidewalk on Fourth Avenue and 55th Street.

Sewell said there doesn’t appear to be a terrorist connection.