FIAO holds Lunar New Year bash

The Federation of Italian-American Organizations hosted a Lunar New Year party Saturday at the ll Centro Italian-American Cultural Center on 18th Avenue.

FIAO partnered with Chinese American Social Services, the United Chinese Association and Nancy Tong, Democratic leader of the 47th Assembly District.

The FIAO hosted a big Lunar New Year bash at Il Centro on 18th Avenue. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The celebration included song and dance performances, an art exhibit and Chinese and Italian food.

Assemblymember Bill Colton and Councilmember Ari Kagan were on hand, along with Capt. Eddie Lau, the new commander of the 62nd Precinct.

President Jack Spatola said the event was part of FIAO’s mission to foster respect and unity among all cultures.

“These opportunities at Il Centro place people of different cultures in sports, fitness, swimming, languages/music/cooking classes, to name a few, for the purpose of creating a better community,” he said.

Democratic District Leader Nancy Tong enjoys the party. Councilmember Ari Kagan with members of the United Chinese Association. Councilmember Ari Kagan gets into the New Year spirit.

