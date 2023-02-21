Firefighters hurt as blaze guts bike shop

A fire destroyed the 11th Ave. Bike Shop. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Two firefighters were hurt battling a blaze in Dyker Heights Feb. 18.

The fire started at 2:17 a.m. in the three-story building that houses 11th Ave. Bike Shop on 63rd Street. It was out by 4:12 a.m., according to the FDNY. There were 12 units and 60 firefighters at the scene.

The injured smoke-eaters were treated for minor injuries at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

A witness said there were about 50 e-bikes in the shop and that dozens of them were damaged during the blaze, according to the New York Post.

Marshals said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

