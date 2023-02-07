Fontbonne splits pair with Poly Prep

Over the past 10 years, Fontbonne’s late-season non-league doubleheader at Poly Prep has brought out the best in both teams, and this year was no exception. The Fontbonne JV took an early lead when Joan Anastasiades hit a 3-point shot, which was immediately followed by a baseline basket, and the Bonnies had a 22-11 lead at the half.

For Poly, standout eighth-grade point guard Gaby Amorosino kept the Blue Devils in the game, scoring 19 points to emerge as the game’s leading scorer. Despite Amorosino’s best efforts to shrink Fontbonne’s 33-24 third-quarter lead, the defense and rebounding of Rebecca DiLeo and Summer Duffy prevented the Blue Devils from catching up. Top-scoring twins Lucy and Tess Kuhlmann finished with 12 points each as the Bonnies walked away with a 43-34 win.

Fontbonne’s Noelle Polanco reunites with her former Brooklyn Saints AAU teammate Julissa Velazquez, who is headed to Dominican University on a basketball scholarship.

In the varsity game, Poly’s sharp shooting trio dominated the game from start to finish. Blue Devils point guard Brianne Robles scored 15 points, Julissa Velazquez also had 15 and Nieve Yair had 12 for the 59-46 Poly win. For Fontbonne, once again it was Noelle Polanco (373 points for the season) who finished as the game’s high scorer with 35 points.