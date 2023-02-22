Fort Hamilton C.O. gets warm welcome at Il Centro

Col. Brian Jacobs, the garrison commander of Fort Hamilton, had a meet-and-greet at the ll Centro Italian-American Cultural Center Feb. 15.

The event was hosted by the Federation of Italian American Organizations of Brooklyn, the 62nd Precinct Community Council, Community Board 11 and Friends of New Utrecht Library.

Col. Brian Jacobs claps for one of the speakers. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Jacobs toured the center, answered questions and mingled with community members. He also spoke with Councilmember Ari Kagan and received a citation from Richie Barsamian, representing Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny.

“Col. Jacobs’ visit to the Federation of Italian American Organizations of Brooklyn was a great opportunity to strengthen the bond between the military and the civilian community,” said FIAO President Jack Spatola. “I was impressed with Col. Jacobs’ openness to the diversity of our community and his ability to make everyone feel welcome.”

Capt. Eddie Lau of the 62nd Precinct greets Col. Brian Jacobs. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Community Board 11 District Manager Marnee Elias-Pavia said it was a pleasure to host the colonel because it gave Bensonhurst residents a chance to speak with him.

“While the garrison is not physically located within our neighborhood, the visit was an opportunity for the community to welcome, partner and offer our support to the men and women of the Fort Hamilton garrison,” she told this paper.

Det. Stephen Agosta of the 62nd Precinct, Councilmember Ari Kagan, Richie Barsamian and 62nd Precinct C.O. Capt. Eddie Lau, left to right. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“It’s such a beautiful facility, and great to see it first-hand,” Jacobs said. “To figure out how to get the community what they are asking for, which is a place they can come to and commit to physical fitness, bring their family together, enjoy activities as a community and a safe place is a very remarkable thing. It makes soldiers like me very proud to be a part of this great community.”