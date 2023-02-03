Fort Hamilton grad reaches Scouting milestone

A Bay Ridge Boy Scout is soaring with the Eagles.

Michael Palumbo of Troop 13 was elevated to Eagle Scout at a ceremony in Bay Ridge Catholic Academy Jan. 14.

Msgr. Theo Joseph of St. Ephrem’s Church – a former Scout leader in his native St. Lucia – gave the invocation.

Michael Palumbo with his family.

Palumbo, a Fort Hamilton H.S. graduate, earned Scouting’s highest honor by restoring seating and storage areas at the little league ballfield on Shore Road and 83rd Street. With supplies donated by the 68th Precinct Youth Council, and with help from Troop 13 and Pack 313, everything was done in one day.

Master of ceremonies Alexander Lambert, right, administers the oath to Michael Palumbo.

The new Eagle Scout has held several leadership positions with Troop 13, including assistant senior patrol leader, senior patrol leader and junior assistant Scoutmaster. He has 37 merit badges, including first aid, wilderness survival and personal management, and is especially proud of his snorkeling certification.

The SUNY Stony Brook sophomore thanked his Troop 13 mentors Harry D’Onofrio and Pamela Kelter.

Michael Palumbo (in Eagle mask) with his cheering section.

“They have been instrumental in helping me reach this rank, and I can imagine many of my peers would say the same,” he said.