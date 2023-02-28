A new building for the McKinley Park branch library is slated to begin going up in April, the Brooklyn Public Library announced last week. The library is currently housed in a store at 6912 Fort Hamilton Pkwy., and the announcement marked the end of a long campaign by the McKinley Park Council for new quarters.

The branch will be a one-story building, 6,000 sq. ft. on the first floor, and 1,000 sq. ft. in the basement. It will be located at 68th St. and Fort Hamilton Pkwy.

Ground was broken for the new building in May 1958.

Brooklyn Public Library, Center for Brooklyn History

All the public facilities – reading rooms for children, young adults and adults, and a meeting room large enough for 50 persons – will be on the first floor. It is expected to open by next fall, according to a library spokesman.

(Special thanks to Brooklyn Public Library)