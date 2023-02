A man shot a worker in A&M Jewelry on Fifth Avenue near 48th Street Feb. 5.



The crook entered the store at 1:55 p.m., demanded money and fired a shot that grazed the 24-year-old man’s torso, cops said. He fled empty-handed.



The victim was in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.



Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.