On the Avenue: St. Pat’s Parade honorees party with supporters

Let’s get the party started!

The Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set to take place “on the avenue” at the end of March, but supporters came out in droves to party with this year’s slate of honorees on Feb. 18.

The annual parade dinner-dance at El Caribe Caterers, 5945 Strickland Ave., drew a tremendous crowd to enjoy an evening of fine dining and dancing in the name of Irish culture and pride.

Grand Marshal Hon. Matthew D’Emic and Deputy Marshals Scott Lloyd, Jimmy Nealon, Jimmy Young, Steven Fadel, Maureen McHugh, Maureen Stramka, Kelly Graham, Megin Reilly, Mary Ann Wood and Patrick D’Emic were officially recognized at the event, as were 2023 Honorary Irishman Robert “Cosmic” Puglia and members of the Moran family — the parade’s 2023 Irish family of the year!

All are currently preparing to march along Third Avenue on March 26, joined by members of the parade committee, led by President Richie O’Mara and Vice President John Bennett.

The parade starts at Marine Avenue and Third Avenue, then moves down to 67th Street. The Grandstand is located in front of Greenhouse Café, 7717 Third Ave.

Hundreds of schoolchildren will once again take part in the festivities, as will talented Irish step dancing students and representatives of other cultural groups. And don’t forget about the bagpipers!

Bagpipers make their way down Third Avenue during last year’s Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Eagle Urban Media/file photo

“Parade goers can once again look forward to the unmistakable sound of bagpipes being played on the avenue for the Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a sign that parade season has officially begun in Bay Ridge!” said longtime Third Avenue Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero, who serves as parade formation coordinator for all of Third Avenue’s marches.

The popular shopping thoroughfare also plays host to the annual 17th of May Norwegian Day Parade, the Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade and, of course, the Ragamuffin Parade.

As for the upcoming celebration of all things Irish, if the energy and excitement felt at this year’s dinner-dance is any indication, this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is not to be missed!