Slain 66th Precinct cop laid to rest

Family, friends and colleagues paid their respects to slain NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz at his funeral Feb. 9.

Fayaz, 26, was shot in the head Feb. 4 when he and his brother-in-law went to buy a car in East New York. He died three days later in Brookdale University Hospital.

Randy Jones, 38, was arrested and charged with murder and robbery.

P.O. Adeed Fayaz’s coffin is carried through the community center. Photos courtesy of NYPD Facebook

Fayaz is survived by his wife Madiha Sabeel and children Rayan, 4, and Zayan, 3.

The funeral was held at Makki Masjid Muslim Community Center in Midwood.

Fayaz had been an officer for five years and worked at the 66th Precinct, which serves Borough Park, Midwood and Kensington.

Officers gather for the funeral service of P.O. Adeed Fayaz. Photos by Benny Polatseck/Mayoral Photography Office

Deputy Inspector Jason Hagestad, the commanding officer, spoke at the funeral and described Fayaz as a wonderful human being who loved being a family man.

“He moved his family from Queens to Deer Park, Long Island, to give them a bigger house to raise his beautiful children no matter how long the commute to work,” Hagestad said. “He was always the happiest when he was talking about his children.”

Officers gather for the funeral service of P.O. Adeed Fayaz. Photos by Benny Polatseck/Mayoral Photography Office

Hagestad also recalled Fayaz as an excellent and dependable officer.

“He always had a positive attitude,” he said. “He was always smiling and always confident. He was the go-to guy for any questions on patrol. Not only did he have the answers but he was more than happy to give them.”